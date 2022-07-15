Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,625,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

