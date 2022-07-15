Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

About Quanta Services (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.