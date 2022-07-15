Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,945,000 after acquiring an additional 915,428 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,984,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after acquiring an additional 481,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.43 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

