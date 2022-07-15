Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,270 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,162 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,409,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 336,203 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.