Alpha Quark Token Market Capitalization Tops $34.73 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $34.73 million and $3.19 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

