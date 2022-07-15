Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.77.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

