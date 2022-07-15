Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

NYSE:ACI opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.53. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,102,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,190 shares of company stock worth $2,129,181. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 69,525 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 199,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 588,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

