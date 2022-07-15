Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,788,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 394,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,364,377. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after acquiring an additional 813,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

