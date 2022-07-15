Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after acquiring an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $333.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

