AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Down 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.00. 58,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 62,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

