AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Trading Down 0.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.00. 58,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 62,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

