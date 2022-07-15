AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AGCO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.64.

AGCO stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 117,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

