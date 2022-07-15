Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Acas LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.26. 617,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,095,561. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

