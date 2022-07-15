Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,381. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.31 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

