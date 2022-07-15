ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Down to $8.94

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $8.74. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 4,624 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market cap of $575.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.89.

Institutional Trading of ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

