Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 5.2%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.07. Approximately 1,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,514,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

