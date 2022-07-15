ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.35, but opened at $6.68. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,568 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACV Auctions by 218.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.