Accel Wealth Management Has $96,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $379.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

