Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accel Wealth Management cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $127.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.