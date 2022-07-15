Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $87.19 and a 52 week high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $257.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

