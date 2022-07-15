Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

