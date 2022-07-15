Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

