Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $350,000 Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 479,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 783,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 894,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.12%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

