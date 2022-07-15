Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.00.

Abiomed Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $7.81 on Friday, hitting $266.69. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,479. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.55. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

