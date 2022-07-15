AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 6.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. 14,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,298,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -1.34.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 54,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 54,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,857 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

