9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at 9 Meters Biopharma

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 9 Meters Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 43,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. 3,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,342. The stock has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.46.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

