840,000 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,846,000.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.71. 728,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,717,453. The company has a market cap of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

