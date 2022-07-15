6,126 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 670.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

