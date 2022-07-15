3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,752,000 after purchasing an additional 75,624 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.09. 29,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.87. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

