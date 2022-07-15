360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Down 4.7%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. 5,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,403,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech Stock Down 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $681.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Institutional Trading of 360 DigiTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech

(Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.