26 Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADER) Trading Down 0.1%

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. 87,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 85,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADER. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $308,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

