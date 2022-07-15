20,399 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $36.82 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39.

