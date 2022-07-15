180,335 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,973 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.61. 118,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,844. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

