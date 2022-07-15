10,725 Shares in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Bought by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $18.58. 546,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

