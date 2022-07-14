ZooKeeper Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $278,760.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00097575 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00166150 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 200,910,827 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

