World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.