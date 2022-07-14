World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Up 4.4%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.90 and last traded at $106.90. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $645.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.91 million. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

