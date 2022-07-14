WOO Network (WOO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $28.34 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $177.40 million and $28.34 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOO Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,142.37 or 0.99992686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003201 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,946,774 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.