WOM Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $5.06 million and $1.82 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,142.37 or 0.99992686 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003201 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

