WePower Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $773.00 (WPR)

WePower (WPR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. In the last week, WePower has traded down 15% against the dollar. One WePower coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a total market capitalization of $518,711.39 and approximately $773.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WePower

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,808,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WePower’s official website is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WePower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WePower using one of the exchanges listed above.

