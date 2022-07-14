Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $39.07 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 901,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,680,000 after buying an additional 414,365 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 191,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.