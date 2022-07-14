Wells Fargo & Company Trims Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price to $30.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $164,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $39,429,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after acquiring an additional 718,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.