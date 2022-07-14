Wells Fargo & Company Trims Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Target Price to $30.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $164,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $39,429,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after acquiring an additional 718,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 636,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after acquiring an additional 632,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

