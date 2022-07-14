Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $192.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.11.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,277,000. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

