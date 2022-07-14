Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $41.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADNT. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.76. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after buying an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $16,897,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adient in the first quarter worth approximately $9,527,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Adient by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

