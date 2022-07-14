Welch Group LLC Acquires 14,692 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Southern worth $50,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 172,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,201. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

