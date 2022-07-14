Waves Achieves Market Cap of $545.14 Million (WAVES)

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $5.01 or 0.00024702 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $545.14 million and $293.13 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013365 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

About Waves

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 108,786,106 coins. The official website for Waves is waves.tech . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, aiming to raise security, reliability and speed of IT systems. It enables anyone to build their apps, fostering mass adoption of blockchain, with a wide range of purpose-designed tools for making the process of developing and running dApps easy and accessible. Launched in 2016, Waves has since released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has steadily developed into a rich and constantly-growing technological platform. Waves’ technology is designed to address the needs of developers and companies that want to leverage the properties of blockchain systems – including their security, auditability, verifiability and the trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves Platform provides everything required to support the backend of Web 3.0 services. In 2017, Waves successfully launched its mainnet with LPoS, pioneer decentralised exchange DEX and later the Waves-NG protocol. In 2018, the Waves development team delivered the first implementation of smart contracts. This was followed by the release of the RIDE programming language in 2019, a simple and powerful language for programming logic. Moreover, in June 2019 the mainnet of Waves Enterprise, a global private blockchain solution, was launched. All of this is complemented with a broad infrastructure: an IDE for sandbox development, tools, SDKs, libraries, frameworks and protocols for convenient and easy integrations. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

