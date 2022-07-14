Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WBX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.
Shares of NYSE WBX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,816. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
