Wajax (TSE:WJX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.50

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.50 and last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 26303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WJX. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a C$29.00 target price on Wajax and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$402.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Wajax ( TSE:WJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$439.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.7183769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

