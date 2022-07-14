VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $21.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,790. The company has a market capitalization of $533.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. VTEX has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

