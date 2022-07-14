Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.00) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($65.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($36.50) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($60.20) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($47.00) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

VNA stock opened at €28.26 ($28.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.78. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €27.62 ($27.62) and a 52 week high of €60.96 ($60.96). The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

