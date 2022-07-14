Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.76. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 1,510 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $807.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Vivint Smart Home ( NYSE:VVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,301,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 441,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 373.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 162,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

