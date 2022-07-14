Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.95. 2,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

COCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $8,715,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,746,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,702,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after buying an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $2,817,000. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

